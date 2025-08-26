StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Hakim Robinson's avatar
Dr. Hakim Robinson
26m

This post is fantastic and informative. I appreciate the Complete Sight and Sound (CSS) website for its exciting rankings. While I’m accustomed to the American Film Institute’s (AFI) top 100, the CSS rankings prompt a discussion on the criteria and reasoning behind them. It’s intriguing stuff. Thank you, sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim Lorge's avatar
Tim Lorge
2h

I love this!

I think it was like 10-12 years ago that Bill Hader came out with his list of favorite films. That started me on my quest to revisit films I either hadn't seen in a long time or at all.

That led me to the book, "1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die" by American film producer Steven Jay Schneider. It was first published in 2003 and was updated every year from 2007 to 2021.

I grabbed every edition and compared them. If we take every film ever included, I believe there are actually 1,167 movies we should see before we die.

I found it interesting to track the changes over time in the book. There were more American films at first, but they evolved to include more non-US films.

I'll be the first one to admit that non-US films have a hard time making it in the US for a myriad of reasons. I'd love to see a list of the top whatever number non-US films.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Follows
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture