In my latest Film Data Scientist video, I’m going deep on ‘The Greatest Movies Ever Made’©®™ to understand what makes a movie great and why that classification may slip over time.

I am uploading new video essays every couple of weeks, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer: