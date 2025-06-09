StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Ted Hope's avatar
Ted Hope
18h

When one of the Global Streaming Platforms feels there are 350+ different audience profiles, and another uses only 15 -- and they all try to provide a regular cadence of supply to each of these groups, it makes me wonder what type of films hit the most multiple audience profiles consistently? Of course that also requires knowing what all the audience profiles are...

