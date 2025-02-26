This article is part of my Filmmakers' Roadmap series, offering practical, career-focused advice for filmmakers looking to get ahead. Whether you're breaking in, levelling up, or navigating industry challenges, these guides provide actionable insights to help you succeed.

Making a film takes more than just a director and a few actors - it requires a crew of skilled professionals, each with a specific role in bringing the story to life.

I’ve listed all the on-set jobs I could think of, and taken the time to explain what they do and why.

Enjoy!

“Above-the-Line” Team

Director

The director is the creative leader of a film, responsible for shaping performances, shot composition, and storytelling decisions. While some directors are heavily involved in every department, others delegate more and focus mainly on working with actors and the cinematographer. A director’s style can range from meticulous planning, like Hitchcock, to improvisational chaos, like some indie productions where "we'll fix it in post" is the motto.

Producer

The producer is the one who makes sure the film actually happens, handling everything from financing to hiring key crew members. Some producers focus on creative decisions, others on securing funding, and some just know how to bring the right people together. If a film set were a ship, the producer would be the captain, steering it through storms, budget cuts, and unexpected disasters.

Executive Producer

An executive producer usually secures financing for a film and may have little involvement in the day-to-day production. Sometimes they are industry veterans lending their name to boost credibility, and other times they are investors making sure their money is being well spent. Unlike a hands-on producer, an executive producer is more likely to be found at a lunch meeting than on set.

Screenwriter

The screenwriter writes the script, which means they create the blueprint for the entire film. In Hollywood, their work is often rewritten by others, sometimes beyond recognition, while in indie filmmaking, they might be involved from start to finish. A great script is the foundation of a great movie, but a bad script can survive if the right director, actors, and editor work their magic.

Showrunner (for TV)

In television, the showrunner is the top decision-maker, overseeing writing, production, and sometimes even editing. They function as a mix of director and producer, ensuring creative consistency across episodes. If you love a TV series, it’s usually because of the showrunner’s vision.

Below-the-Line Crew – Production

Line Producer

The line producer creates the budget, schedules the shoot, and makes sure everything stays on track. They are not usually involved in creative decisions, but without them, the production would likely spiral into chaos. If money is being spent, the line producer knows where it is going.

Unit Production Manager (UPM)

The UPM is the on-the-ground manager of a production, ensuring crew, equipment, and logistics are all in place. They deal with permits, contracts, and day-to-day troubleshooting, making sure filming stays on schedule. If a problem arises, they are usually the first person to get a phone call.

Production Supervisor

The production supervisor oversees the administrative side of production, supporting the UPM and producers. They handle paperwork, track expenses, and make sure the crew gets what they need. It’s not a glamorous role, but a great production supervisor keeps everything running smoothly.

Production Coordinator

The production coordinator handles communication between departments and keeps track of all the moving parts. They distribute schedules, call sheets, and script updates while keeping the office running efficiently. If you need to know where someone is or when something is happening, the production coordinator has the answer.

Assistant Production Coordinator

An assistant production coordinator supports the main coordinator, handling smaller tasks that keep the office functioning. They might book travel, order supplies, or organize paperwork. This is a common stepping stone for those looking to move up in production management.

Set Accountant

The set accountant tracks expenses and makes sure the film stays within budget. Every purchase, rental, and paycheck goes through them. Without a good set accountant, productions can easily run out of money before they finish shooting.

Office Production Assistant

The office production assistant (PA) handles basic tasks like answering phones, organizing paperwork, and running errands. They don’t make creative decisions, but they are essential for keeping the production office running. Many filmmakers start out as office PAs before moving into other departments.

Assistant Directors

1st Assistant Director (1st AD)

The 1st AD is responsible for keeping the production on schedule, coordinating between departments, and ensuring safety on set. They create the daily call sheet and make sure everyone is where they need to be. If something needs to happen on time, the 1st AD is the one making sure it does.

2nd Assistant Director (2nd AD)

The 2nd AD works under the 1st AD and is responsible for handling call sheets and managing actors. They make sure cast members get through hair, makeup, and wardrobe in time for their scenes. If actors aren’t where they need to be, the 2nd AD will hear about it.

2nd 2nd Assistant Director (3rd AD in some countries)

The 2nd 2nd AD focuses on managing background actors and ensuring extras are properly positioned. They work closely with the 2nd AD to keep things moving smoothly. Large crowd scenes would be impossible to organize without them.

Key Production Assistant

The key PA is the lead production assistant, organizing the other PAs and handling tasks assigned by the assistant directors. They often act as a bridge between departments, ensuring communication flows properly. If a PA needs to be somewhere, the key PA makes sure they get there.

Production Assistants (PAs)

Production assistants handle a wide range of tasks, from fetching coffee to setting up equipment. It is often the lowest position on set, but it is also a way to gain experience in the film industry. Many successful filmmakers started their careers as PAs.

Locations Department

Location Manager

The location manager finds, secures, and manages filming locations, ensuring they fit the director’s vision and production needs. They handle permits, coordinate logistics, and keep the peace with local authorities and businesses. If a location gets unexpectedly shut down, they are the ones scrambling for Plan B.

Assistant Location Manager

The assistant location manager supports the location manager by handling on-the-ground tasks like coordinating parking, managing crew access, and liaising with local officials. They are the ones making sure neighbors don’t call the police when a production is making too much noise. When something needs to be done at a location, they are often the first point of contact.

Location Scout

The location scout searches for potential filming locations, photographing and evaluating them based on the script’s requirements. They need a strong understanding of logistics, as a beautiful place might be useless if there’s no parking for trucks or access to power. Their job is part detective, part real estate agent, and part dreamer.

Location Assistants

Location assistants help manage the set during filming, ensuring everything runs smoothly at the chosen location. They put up signs, manage pedestrian traffic, and handle last-minute location-related requests. They are also the ones reminding people not to walk through a shot.

Transportation Department

Transportation Captain

The transportation captain oversees the movement of cast, crew, and equipment. They organize vehicle schedules and make sure the right people and gear arrive on time. Without a well-run transportation team, a production can quickly fall behind schedule.

Transportation Coordinator

The transportation coordinator manages the transport logistics, booking vehicles and ensuring drivers are scheduled properly. They work closely with the production office and location department to anticipate needs. If someone is stranded, they are the ones getting the call.

Drivers

Drivers transport cast, crew, and equipment between locations. They need to know the schedule, follow safety regulations, and keep everything moving efficiently. Some productions require drivers with special licenses to operate trucks and heavy equipment.

Picture Car Coordinator

The picture car coordinator handles all vehicles that appear on screen, whether it’s a police car, a vintage sports car, or a post-apocalyptic war rig. They make sure cars are modified to fit the film’s needs, coordinate stunt drivers, and ensure vehicles are camera-ready. If a director wants a car to explode, they make sure it happens safely.

Picture Car Wrangler

The picture car wrangler maintains and moves vehicles used in the film. They ensure cars are positioned correctly, fuelled, and ready for action. They are the ones making sure a hero’s car doesn’t accidentally have a Starbucks cup in the backseat.

Sound Department

Production Sound Mixer

The production sound mixer is responsible for recording clear dialogue and sound on set. They use a mix of microphones, wireless systems, and mixers to capture high-quality audio. If a scene sounds bad, no amount of visual magic can save it.

Boom Operator

The boom operator holds and positions the microphone boom pole to capture clean sound while staying out of the shot. They must have a steady hand, good reflexes, and an understanding of how actors move. A great boom operator is invisible—at least to the camera.

Sound Utility

The sound utility assists with setting up and maintaining sound equipment, troubleshooting audio issues, and handling wireless mics. They make sure cables aren’t tangled and batteries are always fresh. Their job is to prevent sound problems before they happen.

Cable Wrangler

A cable wrangler helps manage all the audio cables on set, making sure they don’t become a tripping hazard. They work closely with the boom operator and sound mixer to keep everything organized. If a cable gets yanked mid-scene, they are the first to fix it.

Continuity & Script Department

Script Supervisor (Continuity Supervisor)

The script supervisor ensures continuity between shots, tracking details like actor positions, prop placements, and costume changes. They take detailed notes so the editor can seamlessly stitch scenes together. If an actor’s drink switches hands between cuts, it’s their job to catch it.

Script Coordinator (for TV)

The script coordinator manages script revisions, distributes updates, and ensures consistency across episodes in television production. They are the gatekeepers of the latest draft, making sure everyone is on the same page—literally. If a last-minute rewrite happens, they are the ones rushing to get it printed.

Camera Department

Director of Photography (Cinematographer, DP, DOP)

The DP is responsible for the visual look of the film, working with the director to determine lighting, framing, and camera movement. They decide which cameras, lenses, and lighting setups will best serve the story. A great DP can make even a low-budget film look like a masterpiece.

Camera Operator

The camera operator physically controls the camera, following the DP’s instructions to capture each shot. They must have a deep understanding of movement, composition, and technical camera functions. If a shot doesn’t look right, they are the first to adjust.

1st Assistant Camera (Focus Puller)

The 1st AC is in charge of keeping the image sharp by adjusting the focus during shots. Since most high-end cinema cameras don’t have autofocus, this job requires extreme precision and split-second decision-making. A good focus puller can predict an actor’s movements before they even make them.

2nd Assistant Camera (Clapper Loader)

The 2nd AC manages camera equipment, loads memory cards or film, and operates the slate (clapperboard) for each take. They keep detailed logs of camera settings and shot numbers. If you hear "Mark it!" on set, the 2nd AC is the one clapping the slate.

Steadicam Operator

A Steadicam operator uses a special rig to capture smooth, dynamic shots while moving. This role requires great physical endurance and technical skill. If a film has a long, unbroken tracking shot, a Steadicam operator was probably sweating through it.

Drone Operator

The drone operator captures aerial shots that would otherwise require a helicopter or crane. They need special licensing and strong piloting skills to fly safely on set. If you see a breath-taking wide shot of a cityscape, chances are a drone operator made it happen.

DIT (Digital Imaging Technician) / Media Manager

The DIT ensures that footage is backed up, properly exposed, and colour-graded for editing. They work closely with the DP to create the film’s visual style. If a hard drive gets lost, the DIT will likely have a heart attack.

Still Photographer

The still photographer captures behind-the-scenes images and promotional shots for marketing. Their work appears on posters, press releases, and social media. If you’ve ever seen a high-quality image from a movie before its release, a still photographer took it.

Camera PA

The camera PA assists with setting up and moving camera equipment. They help transport lenses, tripods, and cables while learning from the camera team. Many future cinematographers start as camera PAs.

Grip Department

Key Grip

The key grip is in charge of the grip team, which handles rigging, camera support, and anything that moves or holds equipment. They work closely with the DP to shape the light using flags, silks, and diffusion. If a light needs adjusting but shouldn’t be touched by an electrician, the key grip makes it happen.

Best Boy Grip

The best boy grip is the key grip’s right hand, organizing schedules, managing equipment, and making sure the grip team is working efficiently. They also handle payroll and communicate with other departments. Despite the name, the role is not gender-specific—best boys can be best girls too.

Dolly Grip

The dolly grip operates the camera dolly, ensuring smooth, controlled camera movements along tracks. A great dolly grip knows how to hit marks precisely, making complex tracking shots seamless. They also need good timing—if they start too early or too late, the entire shot is ruined.

Crane Operator

The crane operator controls large camera cranes, executing sweeping, high-angle shots. This job requires precision, patience, and strong coordination with the camera team. If a film has an epic opening shot that floats over a crowd, a crane operator was behind it.

Rigging Grip

Rigging grips set up heavy-duty supports, scaffolding, and rigging systems before filming starts. They often work ahead of the main crew, making sure sets are safe and ready. If something needs to be suspended, reinforced, or mounted, they’re the ones to call.

Grip PA

The grip PA assists the grip department with hauling equipment, setting up stands, and running errands. It’s a physically demanding job, but a great entry point for those wanting to move up in the grip team. If something heavy needs moving, they are the first to jump in.

Electrical Department

Gaffer (Chief Lighting Technician)

The gaffer is the head of the lighting department, responsible for executing the DP’s lighting vision. They decide where to place lights, what equipment to use, and how to create the right mood for each scene. A gaffer’s ability to shape light can make or break the look of a film.

Best Boy Electric

The best boy electric is the gaffer’s assistant, handling schedules, crew management, and equipment organization. They make sure all lights and power sources are in working order. If the gaffer is the general, the best boy electric is their lieutenant.

Rigging Electricians

Rigging electricians set up power distribution and lighting before the main crew arrives on set. They make sure all the cables, dimmers, and electrical sources are ready for filming. Without them, the shooting crew would waste hours waiting for lights to be installed.

Set Electricians

Set electricians, or juicers, adjust and maintain lighting throughout the shoot. They move and power lights, ensuring everything stays consistent from shot to shot. If a bulb burns out in the middle of a take, they’re the ones replacing it.

Shop Electricians

Shop electricians build and wire custom lighting rigs in workshops before they arrive on set. They work closely with the art department to integrate practical lighting into sets. If a neon sign in a nightclub scene needs to flicker just right, they’re the ones making it happen.

Basecamp Electricians

Basecamp electricians handle power distribution for trailers, makeup tents, and production offices. They ensure cast and crew have functioning power when away from set. If the coffee machine suddenly stops working, they are the most important person on set.

Generator Operator (Genny Op)

The generator operator is responsible for transporting, setting up, and maintaining portable power sources. Large productions require industrial generators to run lights, cameras, and equipment. If the generator goes down, so does the entire production.

Lighting Console Operator

The lighting console operator programs and controls lighting cues, particularly on sets with complex setups. They work closely with the gaffer and DP to ensure consistent lighting effects. If a nightclub scene needs flashing strobes, they make sure it looks perfect.

Art Department

Production Designer

The production designer is responsible for the overall visual style of the film, overseeing sets, props, and decor. They collaborate with the director and DP to ensure the environment supports the story. If a film’s world feels rich and immersive, it’s because of their vision.

Art Director

The art director executes the production designer’s vision, managing construction, set dressing, and prop placement. They supervise the art team, ensuring every detail aligns with the film’s aesthetic. Their job is to make sure everything looks intentional, not accidental.

Art Department Coordinator

The art department coordinator handles scheduling, budgeting, and logistics for the art team. They order supplies, track expenses, and ensure that communication flows smoothly. Without them, the art department would be a mess of lost receipts and missing paint cans.

Construction Coordinator

The construction coordinator oversees the building of sets, working with carpenters, painters, and sculptors. They ensure sets are structurally sound, safe, and completed on time. If a scene requires a collapsing wall or breakaway furniture, they are the ones designing it.

Carpenters

Carpenters build the wooden elements of a set, including walls, floors, and furniture. They work quickly, making sure everything is stable and camera-ready. If a door needs to be slammed dramatically, they make sure it won’t fall off the hinges.

Key Scenic

The key scenic oversees painting, texturing, and aging of sets to make them look real. They ensure walls don’t look too freshly painted unless the script calls for it. If a haunted house needs peeling wallpaper and water stains, they make it happen.

Scenic Artists

Scenic artists paint sets, adding details that bring environments to life. They might create brick walls, murals, or weathered surfaces to match the film’s aesthetic. If a room’s wallpaper looks hand-painted, it probably is.

Set Decorator

The set decorator selects furniture, curtains, and small details that make a set feel lived in. They collaborate with the production designer to ensure every object on screen supports the story. If a character’s apartment tells you who they are before they even speak, the set decorator did their job well.

Leadman

The leadman manages the set dressing team, organizing logistics and making sure everything is in the right place. They track where every item goes so that nothing gets lost between takes. If a couch moves slightly between shots, they fix it before continuity becomes a nightmare.

Set Dressers

Set dressers arrange furniture, props, and decorations before the camera rolls. They adjust items between takes to maintain continuity. If a room looks perfectly messy, they probably spent hours making it look effortless.

Greensman

A greensman handles all plants, trees, and outdoor elements on set. They place, maintain, and sometimes create artificial greenery. If a jungle looks real but was filmed on a soundstage, thank the greens team.

Storyboard Artist

A storyboard artist creates visual sketches of scenes before filming begins. Their work helps directors plan shots and communicate ideas with the crew. If a film’s action sequences feel meticulously planned, it’s because someone storyboarded every detail.

Concept Artist

Concept artists design early visual ideas for characters, locations, and key scenes. Their illustrations help guide production design, costumes, and special effects. If a fantasy world feels completely unique, chances are a concept artist dreamed it up first.

Graphic Designer

Graphic designers create fake newspapers, logos, signage, and other on-screen graphics. Their work is often subtle but crucial for realism. If a fictional company’s branding looks authentic, it’s because a graphic designer put in the effort.

Art PA

The art PA assists with errands, organising supplies, and helping where needed. They might be painting a prop one day and moving furniture the next. It’s a fast-paced job that provides great hands-on experience.

Props Department

Property Master

The property master is responsible for all the props used in a film, from weapons to coffee cups. They acquire, organize, and ensure props are available when needed, often working closely with the director and production designer. If an actor needs to dramatically throw something in a scene, the prop master makes sure it won’t break anyone’s nose.

Assistant Property Master

The assistant property master helps maintain and track props throughout production. They ensure that everything is correctly placed between takes and assist with repairs or replacements. If a prop goes missing mid-shoot, they are the ones frantically searching for it.

Prop Maker

Prop makers create custom props when something can’t be bought off the shelf. They might craft futuristic weapons, ancient artifacts, or hyper-realistic food. If an item looks incredibly detailed but doesn’t exist in real life, a prop maker brought it to life.

Prop Assistant

Prop assistants help with organizing, moving, and resetting props on set. They ensure actors have the correct props for each take and assist with last-minute adjustments. If a scene calls for a newspaper with today's date on it, they make sure it’s there.

Weapons Master (Armorer)

The armorer is responsible for all firearms and weaponry on set, ensuring safety and authenticity. They provide actors with training and supervise the handling of any dangerous props. If a gun is fired in a scene, the armorer has double-checked it at least five times.

Food Stylist

The food stylist prepares and maintains food used on camera so it looks fresh and appetizing. They use tricks like substituting glue for milk in cereal or spraying food with water to keep it looking perfect under hot lights. If a character is eating the same dish in multiple takes, the food stylist ensures they aren’t stuck with cold, soggy leftovers.

Animal Wrangler

An animal wrangler trains and handles animals used in films, from dogs and horses to exotic wildlife. They ensure the animals behave on set and follow safety regulations. If a cat perfectly lands on a mark in a scene, it didn’t just happen by chance—the wrangler made it happen.

Costume & Wardrobe Department

Costume Designer

The costume designer creates the wardrobe for a film, ensuring each character’s clothing reflects their personality and story. They collaborate with the director and production designer to fit the film’s overall look. If a costume feels iconic, it’s because of their vision.

Assistant Costume Designer

The assistant costume designer helps with research, fabric selection, and fittings. They ensure all costumes align with the designer’s vision while handling logistics like alterations and continuity. If an actor's costume rips mid-scene, they are the ones fixing it in record time.

Key Costumer

The key costumer supervises the wardrobe on set, ensuring costumes are worn correctly and maintained between takes. They track changes between scenes, especially if a character’s outfit gets dirty, damaged, or altered. If an actor suddenly needs a blood-stained version of their shirt, the key costumer is already three steps ahead.

Set Costumer

The set costumer handles last-minute wardrobe adjustments while filming. They check for wrinkles, adjust collars, and ensure clothing sits correctly before the camera rolls. If an actor’s tie mysteriously flips the wrong way, they are the ones stepping in to fix it.

Wardrobe Supervisor

The wardrobe supervisor oversees costume storage, cleaning, and inventory. They make sure every costume is properly labelled, tracked, and returned after filming. If a production has 300 extras in period clothing, the wardrobe supervisor is the one making sure no hats go missing.

Seamstress / Tailor

Seamstresses and tailors alter and repair costumes as needed throughout production. They work behind the scenes ensuring costumes fit actors perfectly. If a last-minute costume change is required, they can stitch it together at lightning speed.

Agers and Dyers

Agers and dyers make new costumes look old, worn, or damaged to fit the story. They might create sweat stains, distress fabric, or add realistic dirt and grime. If a character looks like they’ve been stranded on an island for months, it’s because an ager and dyer worked their magic.

Shoppers

Shoppers are responsible for purchasing clothing, fabric, and accessories for the costume department. They search thrift stores, boutiques, and warehouses to find items that match the designer’s vision. If a character wears a rare vintage jacket, chances are a shopper tracked it down.

Hair & Makeup Department

Hair Department Head

The hair department head designs and oversees all hairstyles for the cast, ensuring consistency and character development. They work closely with the director and costume designer to ensure the hair complements the film’s look. If an actor needs to age 30 years over the course of the movie, the hair department makes it believable.

Key Hair Stylist

The key hair stylist assists the department head and manages on-set styling. They ensure actors’ hair stays in place between takes and make quick adjustments when needed. If an actor’s hair suddenly has a mind of its own, they tame it before the next shot.

Hair Stylists

Hair stylists handle the daily hairstyling for cast members, whether it’s period-accurate styles or modern looks. They work with all hair types and textures to ensure continuity. If a character’s curls look perfect in every shot, a stylist is behind the scenes making sure of it.

Makeup Department Head

The makeup department head designs the overall makeup looks, from natural beauty to extreme transformations. They coordinate with the director and costume designer to ensure makeup fits the story’s aesthetic. If a character’s makeup subtly shifts throughout the film to reflect their emotional state, it’s thanks to their careful planning.

Key Makeup Artist

The key makeup artist supervises the application on set, making sure the cast looks camera-ready. They handle touch-ups between takes and adjust for changes in lighting or sweat levels. If an actor suddenly looks too shiny under the lights, they step in with powder before the camera rolls.

Makeup Artists

Makeup artists apply daily makeup for actors, making sure everyone looks flawless or perfectly dishevelled as required. They work with all skin tones and textures to achieve natural or dramatic effects. If a villain’s face looks subtly menacing without being overdone, a skilled makeup artist pulled it off.

Special Makeup Effects Artist

Special makeup effects artists create prosthetics, wounds, and other dramatic transformations. They use sculpting, moulding, and painting techniques to create realistic injuries, ageing, or creature effects. If an actor suddenly turns into a werewolf mid-scene, this department made it possible.

Wig Maker / Wig Stylist

Wig makers and stylists create and maintain wigs and hairpieces for the cast. They ensure period accuracy and handle daily styling adjustments. If an actor’s hair changes drastically between scenes but looks perfectly natural, it’s probably a wig.

Stunts Department

Stunt Coordinator

The stunt coordinator designs and oversees all stunts in a film, ensuring they are both visually exciting and safe. They work closely with the director to choreograph fight scenes, car chases, and other high-risk action sequences. If a character jumps off a building and lands unscathed, the stunt coordinator spent weeks making sure it looked cool but didn’t actually break bones.

Stunt Performer (Stuntman/Stuntwoman)

A stunt performer steps in for actors during dangerous sequences like falls, explosions, and high-speed chases. They train extensively in disciplines like martial arts, gymnastics, and driving to perform these feats safely. If a character crashes through a window, chances are the actor was having coffee while a stunt performer took the hit.

Fight Coordinator

A fight coordinator choreographs hand-to-hand combat scenes, ensuring they look intense while remaining safe. They train actors in specific fight styles and work with stunt performers to make action sequences seamless. If a character pulls off a flawless roundhouse kick, they didn’t just wing it—the fight coordinator drilled it into them.

Stunt Rigger

Stunt riggers set up harnesses, wires, and pulleys that allow stunt performers to fly, fall, or be yanked around safely. They work behind the scenes adjusting equipment to ensure perfect timing and security. If a superhero smoothly lands after a 50-foot jump, a stunt rigger made it possible.

Visual Effects (VFX) Department

VFX Supervisor

The VFX supervisor oversees all digital effects in a film, from subtle enhancements to full CGI creatures. They collaborate with the director and DP to determine what can be done practically versus what will be created in post-production. If a character is battling a massive space monster, odds are the VFX supervisor is making sure it looks convincing.

VFX Producer

The VFX producer manages the schedule, budget, and logistics of visual effects production. They ensure VFX artists have the resources they need and keep everything on track for deadlines. If a film is running behind, they are the ones reminding everyone that rendering CGI takes time—lots of time.

VFX Coordinator

The VFX coordinator organizes assets, tracks progress, and ensures smooth communication between the VFX team and production. They manage paperwork, reference materials, and version updates. If the director suddenly wants a spaceship to be green instead of red, the coordinator makes sure that request gets to the right people.

VFX Artists / Compositors

VFX artists create digital effects like explosions, creatures, and futuristic environments. Compositors combine different visual elements, blending live-action footage with CGI seamlessly. If an actor filmed a scene in front of a green screen but now appears in a detailed alien city, a compositor worked some serious magic.

Previsualization (Previs) Artists

Previs artists create rough digital versions of scenes to help plan camera angles and effects-heavy sequences. Their work allows directors and DPs to map out shots before filming starts. If a film’s action scenes feel perfectly choreographed, a previs artist probably helped figure them out months earlier.

Special Effects (Practical Effects) Department

Special Effects Supervisor

The special effects supervisor oversees all practical effects, including explosions, mechanical rigs, and weather effects. They decide how to achieve a director’s vision without relying on CGI. If a car actually flips in a chase scene instead of being digitally added later, this department made it happen.

Special Effects Foreman

The SFX foreman manages the special effects crew and ensures every effect is set up safely. They oversee everything from smoke machines to controlled explosions. If a scene needs a massive rainstorm, they are the ones making it pour on cue.

Special Effects Technicians

SFX technicians operate and maintain practical effects equipment like wind machines, squibs (fake bullet hits), and fire rigs. They troubleshoot and adjust setups as needed. If a villain’s lair suddenly bursts into flames, an SFX tech made sure it looked dramatic but wasn’t actually dangerous.

Pyrotechnician

A pyrotechnician handles all on-set explosions, fire effects, and anything involving controlled combustion. They follow strict safety protocols to ensure no one gets hurt. If a film features a dramatic slow-motion explosion, a pyrotechnician carefully planned every detail.

Catering & Food Services

Production Caterer

The production caterer provides meals for the cast and crew, ensuring everyone stays well-fed during long shoots. They work around dietary restrictions and unpredictable schedules. If a film set is in the middle of nowhere but still has fresh coffee and hot meals, thank the caterer.

Key Craft Services

Craft services (or "crafty") provide snacks, drinks, and small meals throughout the day to keep energy levels up. Unlike catering, which serves main meals, craft services keep a constant supply of food available. If a crew member suddenly appears with a handful of gummy bears and coffee, they just visited crafty.

Safety Department

Set Medic

The set medic provides emergency medical assistance and ensures health and safety standards are followed. They are trained to handle everything from minor scrapes to major injuries. If a crew member faints from heat exhaustion, the set medic is there in seconds.

Intimacy Coordinator

An intimacy coordinator ensures that actors feel comfortable and safe while filming intimate scenes. They act as a liaison between performers and production, setting clear boundaries and protocols. If a love scene looks natural but wasn’t awkward for the actors, the intimacy coordinator did their job well.

Covid Compliance Officer (CCO)

The Covid compliance officer enforces health guidelines on set, ensuring proper mask-wearing, testing, and social distancing. They manage safety protocols to minimize the risk of illness spreading. If a film set in 2021 managed to keep shooting without shutting down, the CCO was working overtime.

Honey Wagon Operator

The honey wagon operator maintains the portable restrooms and dressing rooms on set. They ensure that sanitation facilities are clean and stocked. If a crew member can find a bathroom in the middle of a desert shoot, it’s because the honey wagon operator made sure of it.

Miscellaneous / Additional Roles

Casting Director

The casting director finds and auditions actors to fit the director’s vision. They negotiate contracts and ensure the right talent is hired. If an actor feels perfect for a role, it’s because the casting director spotted their potential.

Casting Assistant

A casting assistant organizes auditions, schedules meetings, and manages headshots and resumes. They ensure everything runs smoothly in the casting process. If an actor gets the wrong script pages for their audition, the casting assistant will fix it fast.

Dialect Coach

A dialect coach trains actors to master specific accents or speech patterns. They help ensure authenticity and consistency in dialogue delivery. If a British actor sounds convincingly Texan, a dialect coach worked hard behind the scenes.

Choreographer

The choreographer designs and teaches dance sequences, working with both professional dancers and actors. They ensure that movement matches the film’s tone and style. If a musical number feels seamless, the choreographer rehearsed it for weeks beforehand.

Military Advisor

A military advisor ensures accuracy in films involving armed forces, from how soldiers move to how they hold their weapons. They train actors to use gear correctly and provide insight into military protocol. If a war movie feels realistic, a military advisor was likely on set every day.

Cultural Consultant

A cultural consultant ensures that depictions of different cultures, traditions, and histories are accurate and respectful. They advise on costumes, language, customs, and character portrayals. If a film avoids cringeworthy stereotypes, it’s because a cultural consultant provided guidance.