StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Emil O. W. Kirkegaard's avatar
Emil O. W. Kirkegaard
Feb 10, 2025

Great post and blog in general. If the cause is ease of availability of actual internet porn, then the decline should begin around the time of widespread, fast-enough internet. Any chance you could add data back to 1980 or earlier?

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