My latest Film Data Scientist video, this time investigating why so many film posters seem to have forgotten the names of their lead actors.

I’ll be uploading new video essays every couple of weeks throughout 2026, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer: