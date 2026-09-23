StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Vijay Anand's avatar
Vijay Anand
Sep 30

With the work that we do with Audience Analytics, we see three distinct "waves" of audiences - Wave #1 is the film afficianado who watches preview films, in film festivals etc and considers themselves a cinephile, wave 2 is the audience that shows up in theatres, and wave #3 is the audience that waits for it on streaming platforms.

I'd argue that while the individual ticketing revenue has dropped, the audience size has significantly expanded - that growth in audience isn't exactly all in the US, but global so there are different layers of the infrastructure that is capturing that additional revenue.

While that feels off at first, the three OTT platforms fund 53% of the total production costs these days (more than all the studios put together) and do create sizeable amount of content and jobs.

Like you rightly said, the pandemic has trained us all to stay at home more. Wave 1 and 2 might still continue, but wave 3 is here to stay.

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Greg Hudson's avatar
Greg Hudson
Sep 23

Seeing a theatrical movie on streaming is like seeing an expensive product with its price marked down. Seeing a direct-to-streaming movie is like seeing a product that was always cheap. Even when the film's budget is astronomical.

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