StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Taunya's avatar
Taunya
10h

The amount of studies on this makes it pretty clear that the sexism in Hollywood is hurting it. One decade long study found that any film with a woman as either writer, director, producer or editor made on average 25% more money than a film without a woman in one of those roles. I've helped found two Women in Film organizations and I can almost instantly tell when a script submitted to me is written by a man vs a woman.

Reply
Share
Jeff Milton's avatar
Jeff Milton
8h

A great article. The other line I hear from female characters is in adventure or science fiction is “What is this place?”. The men rarely ask that.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture