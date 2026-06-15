You have no idea how BIG Steven Spielberg is
Highest-grossing director in history. Most-thanked person in Oscar history. An actual word in the Oxford English Dictionary. And that's just the bits we can measure.
My latest Film Data Scientist video, this time quantifying the sheer scale of Steven Spielberg.
’ll be uploading new video essays every couple of weeks throughout 2026, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).
And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer:
Maybe too big?