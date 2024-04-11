11. Building your crowdfunding team

Crowdfunding Masterclass

My Crowdfunding Masterclass series is where I break down the art (and science) of raising money for films through crowdfunding. Based on research into 50,000+ campaigns, interviews with experts, and lessons from real-world successes (and failures), this series offers practical, data-backed strategies to help filmmakers fund their projects. If you’ve ever wondered how to get strangers to give you money for your film, you’re in the right place.

