StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Calvin Jones's avatar
Calvin Jones
Sep 28

No, they are not true. Objectively and obviously, these claims are not true.

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Parris Moore's avatar
Parris Moore
Sep 28

20 million is a mid budget! I don’t know any independent filmmakers who can raise that. It still seems there is a focus on Hollywood, (unless there are tons of indies doing 20mil movies.) I Propose there should be an industry centered on micro budgets below 5mil. Is that possible using union crews and talent?

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