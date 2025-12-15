StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Recognizing Patterns's avatar
Recognizing Patterns
2d

The 2008 contrast peak wasn't just aesthetic - it coincided with widescreen HDTV adoption hitting critical mass (2007-2009). Films were being designed with extreme contrast specifically because they needed to transfer well onto consumer HD displays, which were often badly calibrated and viewed in bright living rooms. Bold lighting with clean edges survived that transition better than subtle gradations.

I worked on Discovery HD docs during that era, and the pipeline forced these choices. Early HD compositing was fragile - After Effects would clip or band easily if contrast wasn't managed carefully. You optimized for what would survive broadcast encoding and consumer displays, not purely cinematic intent.

Then streaming platforms scaled (2010s), and the optimization changed again. Content needed to work across laptop screens, phones, tablets - all with different brightness and viewing conditions. Images that avoid extreme local contrast compress more efficiently at acceptable bitrates. Encoders struggle most with high-frequency detail and sharp edges during motion; soft gradients and gently rolled-off contrast are cheaper to encode.

Your finding that modern films are "lit more gently, not more evenly" captures this perfectly. We're not eliminating directional light, we're compressing the range so it survives compression algorithms and works across inconsistent display environments.

If we're heading toward a content reset around Q2 2027, the question is: what display format are we optimizing for next? Theatrical is weakening, streaming is fragmenting, and micro-dramas on 6-inch portrait screens might be setting the next visual language.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Mirvish's avatar
Dan Mirvish
2d

Great data analysis as always! I’m not an expert either, but one thing that makes it hard to analyze completely is that for a long time (1970s?, maybe 80s -to at least the late 90s) features would have to make a low contrast print (or “Lo-con”) print that was used for telecine - for tv and home video use. This was a standard deliverable during this period, at least for indie films. Consequently, if anyone’s analyzing films from that time, you’re likely looking at those low-con print telecines rather than the theatrical or “answer print” versions. Many DPs and directors hated how these Lo-con prints looked and what they did to the original intent of the films. But the distributors required it in order to be “TV safe” for QCing. (Theory being that regular def TVs couldn’t handle the full contrast range.) I think it had a feedback affect, too, which led to DPs intentionally using less contrast in order to start with a TV-safe version (especially if it wasn’t exactly a theatrical release kind of movie). You probably see this issue in TV shows shot on film during that era, too (see LA LAW vs Hill Street Blues, for example, which was revolutionary for its gritty contrast for network drama.) It’s interesting that the contrast graph you have aligns with this period. Sadly, for many films that used Lo-con prints, those are the only versions that exist now. [my experience comes from when I was “post supervisor” on the film that would eventually be called AMERICAN KICKBOXER 2 summer of ‘92. But then making my own 35mm feature OMAHA (the movie) a couple years later. Notably for really low budget indies like that film (co-founding film of Slamdance) we couldn’t afford Lo-con prints - we just did “one-light telecine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture