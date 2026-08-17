StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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John France's avatar
John France
Aug 17

Stephen, did you look at the shift from celluloid to digital projection as an economic factor facilitating the growth of end credit length? 4 - 6 minutes of end credits on celluloid could add several weeks of labor depending on whether they were white on black or if they were over filmed footage, and would equate to another 400-600 feet of film that would have to be processed, printed, and shipped to theaters. *great content and humor (“:Far From Necessary”) per usual!

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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
Aug 20

Good stuff, and thank you for sharing!

Virtually everything by the Zucker Brothers et al had fantastic credits - parody just ain't the same these days, sadly.

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