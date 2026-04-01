StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irvin K's avatar
Irvin K
3d

Honestly, thank you for this breakdown - I've often seen screen upon screen of different producer titles, and now I finally understand them!

Reply
Share
Fredrik Gustafsson's avatar
Fredrik Gustafsson
4d

"The 2025 Argentine film Death of a Comedian cited 10,123 Associate Producers." is a sentence to savour.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture