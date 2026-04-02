StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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See Winter's avatar
See Winter
2d

"As far as I can discover, there is no cinema anywhere in the world that charges a higher ticket price for a longer film."

German here, it's very common practice here (and in other parts of the world too, I believe). It's called Überlänge. One of the biggest German movie chains:

> 120 mins +1 €

> 135 min +2 €

> 150 mins +3 €

https://cdn.cinemaxx.de/-/media/files/preisupdate_august2025/preisupdate_oktober2025/preisliste_kiel_september_2025.pdf?la=de-de

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Elias's avatar
Elias
2d

Just like See Winter (https://substack.com/@seewinter) said, here in Belgium there's at least 1 movie chain that does charge more for films exceeding 130 minutes (Kinepolis - €1).

I've not seen this in the other independent cinemas here.

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