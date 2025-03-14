This article is part of my ‘Big Ideas’ series, in which I explore the evolving landscape of the film industry. Each instalment will focus on one of the key shifts highlighted below, digging deeper into how they could reshape cinema over the next decade.

These pieces combine research, analysis, and forward-thinking insights for film professionals looking to stay ahead in a turbulent market.

Boy, it’s an exciting time to be in the film business. (Utterly terrifying, confusing, and uncertain but also, you know… exciting!).

Many of its long-established norms are being challenged, and new ways of operating are forcing their way into the system.

To some degree, this has always been the case. The film business emerged from entrepreneurs heading west to escape oppressive patents and give the masses what they wanted. It was built by rule-breaking iconoclasts who were ignored and unsupported but ended up reshaping the very idea of entertainment.

Every time this new industry agreed to a set of operating procedures, a new technology would pop up to upend that newfound stability. The notion of movies being broadcast on TV was fiercely resisted until Studios realised they could make more money by allowing it, and the same battle played out with VHS, and digital streaming.

But it’s also true to say that right now the film industry is in a massive state of flux.

Is this genuinely, as many claim, the biggest shift yet? Or is it just the latest instance of crazy flux’ers with a short-term memory complaining that things are irreparably broken?

Time will tell. But what we do know right now is the nature of these forces currently pulling at the fabric of film.

Let’s take a top-down look at the current list of shifts the film business is trying to respond to at the moment:

Distribution is more flexible than ever. Day-and-date releases, premium VOD, and shorter theatrical windows are redefining how audiences watch films. Studios are still betting on big-brand franchises. Sequels, reboots, and extended universes dominate as studios rely on established IP to minimise risk and maximise profits. Workers are exposing film employment’s cracks. Concerns about fair pay, job security, and challenging work conditions fuel union action and highlight longstanding industry flaws. Technology is disrupting tried-and-tested methods. Generative scripts, virtual production, and predictive analytics spark debates over creativity, credit, and the future of labour. Film economics keep getting rewritten. Mergers, streaming revenue, and shifting investor priorities are pushing studios to find new ways to fund and distribute films. Awards season still matters but is it out of touch? Glitzy ceremonies can boost a film’s profile, yet social media and streaming viewership may overshadow traditional accolades. Genre loves a crowd. Horror, sci-fi, and other niche categories are stepping up, offering dedicated fans fresh ideas beyond the usual blockbusters. High art battles the bottom line. Filmmakers vie to protect their creative visions in an environment where corporate franchises often dictate project direction. Movie marketing is recycling old tricks in new ways. From influencer tie-ins to nostalgic throwbacks, promotional tactics are adapting familiar strategies for a digital-first era. Streaming is expanding documentary reach. Non-fiction films now tap massive online audiences, though theatrical releases and festival circuits still shape prestige. The new generation is bringing new voices to the stories being told. A more inclusive industry is emerging as diverse creators bring fresh perspectives that resonate with modern audiences, all while mainstream political movements seek to push back against diversity efforts. Global politics shape how and where stories can be told. Filmmakers must navigate censorship, diplomatic tensions, and cultural sensitivities to get their work seen around the world. Smaller budgets are drawing big audiences. Indie and arthouse films leverage festival buzz, targeted marketing, and critical acclaim to reach passionate fanbases. Theatrical’s next chapter is playing out right now. Hybrid distribution, AI-driven production, and a renewed appetite for mid-budget originals signal an evolving industry on the cusp of reinvention.

Future articles will take each of these themes into more detail, but for now, I’ll just give you a quick introduction to each of those fifteen trends.

Along the way, I’m going to recommend some fellow writers and analysts who are worth reading.

1. Distribution is more flexible than ever

Day-and-date releases, premium VOD, and shorter theatrical windows are redefining how audiences watch films.

Hybrid & Day-and-Date Releases. Studios are experimenting with flexible release strategies that break away from the old theatrical-first approach. Some titles arrive in cinemas for a few weeks before shifting to premium video-on-demand (PVOD). Others launch simultaneously on streaming and in select theatres. This hybrid model challenges traditional definitions of success, which once revolved around weekend box-office takes. Now digital viewership numbers, which are often undisclosed to the public, play a key role in gauging a film’s impact.

Streaming Oversaturation & Consolidation. In parallel, the streaming market is grappling with oversaturation. Viewers juggle multiple subscriptions and increasingly weigh which services are essential versus dispensable. To counteract churn, platforms bundle services, introduce ad-supported tiers, or merge libraries. Disney’s restructuring post-Fox acquisition, for instance, demonstrated how swiftly content strategies can shift to protect market share. Mergers and consolidations reshape who controls distribution pipelines, influencing the types of films that gain prime real estate on streaming platforms.

New Metrics for Success. With theatrical grosses no longer the sole performance benchmark, industry stakeholders wrestle with how to measure profitability. Some rely on third-party analytics to approximate streaming numbers, while services like Netflix typically keep exact viewership data under wraps. This partial transparency complicates financing and investment decisions, making it harder to gauge a project’s true cultural footprint, especially as the UK home entertainment sector continues to evolve.

Global Distribution & Localisation. As streaming extends deeper into international territories, local-language films and co-productions gain ground. Disney+ and Prime Video have ramped up original content in regions like Latin America, Europe, and Asia, tailoring releases to local sensibilities. The success of region-specific hits underscores the value of culturally relevant cinema. For many audiences, localisation through dubbing or subtitles helps smaller titles cross borders more smoothly. Local co-productions benefit from government film incentives and strong in-country marketing.

Further reading recommendation: For deep-dive analysis into streaming data and distribution strategies, read The Entertainment Strategy Guy.

2. Studios are still betting on big-brand franchises.

Sequels, reboots, and extended universes dominate as studios rely on established IP to minimise risk and maximise profits.

Safe Bets & Known Brands. In an era of cautious spending, IP remains king. Legacy sequels, superhero sagas, and beloved ’80s or ’90s reboots tap into existing fan bases, lowering financial risk. These projects often guarantee predictable returns. However, repeated reliance on the same universes can yield diminishing novelty, potentially leaving audiences craving fresh ideas.

Expanding Universes & Multiverse Concepts. As studios push the boundaries of IP, multiverse storylines and spin-offs become common. While Marvel’s extended universe set an early benchmark, others now attempt their own interconnected sagas ranging from horror shared universes to cross-franchise mash-ups. This approach can foster brand loyalty but also run the risk of overcomplicated plots that alienate casual viewers.

Nostalgic Revivals. Legacy sequels and anniversary rereleases pull in both older fans and younger viewers discovering these titles for the first time. This multi-generational appeal proved fruitful for reintroduced properties like Ghostbusters or Jurassic Park. Yet an oversupply of ‘remember when…’ marketing can backfire if the nostalgia element lacks meaningful updates or if the new instalment feels derivative.

Overexposure & Sequelitis. There is a fine line between building consistent hype and burning audiences out. Films that hinge on extensive backstory or require watching multiple spin-offs risk viewer fatigue. Some analysts predict studios may need to space out these big IP releases more strategically or risk losing audience attention to smaller original projects that offer a fresh angle.