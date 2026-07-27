StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Mata Haggis-Burridge's avatar
Mata Haggis-Burridge
1d

Fascinating work. Thank you for sharing this. I have been working on diversity in video games and agree with the many challenges!

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GRATTON's avatar
GRATTON
1d

This may be your most complex and interesting study yet. Congratulations.

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