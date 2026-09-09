StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Chaz's avatar
Chaz
Sep 9

I find this article bittersweet but dig its rising end ... A+

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sanjay's avatar
sanjay
Sep 9

This is terrific research. Must have been painstaking. Thanks so much! I've always loved Vinnegut's man-in-the-hole metric.

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