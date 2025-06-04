StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Coltan Scrivner's avatar
Coltan Scrivner
5h

Great read, though I tend to disagree. Just wrote a reply to this. It'll be posted to my Substack in the morning. Would love to hear what you think!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Follows
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture