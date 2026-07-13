StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Kels's avatar
Kels
1d

I was at dinner with a VP from one of the Big Five Studios a few years ago, and we were talking about this reality. If a movie flops, for a woman it's seen as evidence she doesn't have what it takes as a director. For a man, he's still seen as having potential, and the failure is viewed as circumstantial. I think if you ran the numbers, you'd see the same thing for female showrunners on the TV side

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Robin A Henderson's avatar
Robin A Henderson
1d

Excellent analysis, Stephen. It’s likely no surprise to you that the figures are considerably more dire for women of color directors. In a perfect world, studios would allow women to fail and then rehire them. As many of our great male filmmakers have pointed out, failure is a crucial step on the path to greatness.

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