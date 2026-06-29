StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Ted Hope's avatar
Ted Hope
1d

So recognizing that Sundance Competition is not the Top Grossing Pipeline, and that writing for television is more applicable, if everything was working for all genders equally what would be the percentage of directors of top grossing films across genders ?

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1 reply by Stephen Follows
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Dom
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My god Stephen your on here. Feels like an absolute eternity ago - 15 years? Since we met in London for a coffee to talk about I think film funding. How's life?

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