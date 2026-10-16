StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Dumb Okie's avatar
The Dumb Okie
21h

I can confidently say there is no time in Hollywood history that a movie like "Digger" -- poor reviews + bad WOM + ambiguous marketing + massive budget + quirky story + movie star who hasn't been bankable outside franchises for 25 years -- would be a hit.

So everyone bemoaning "the death of original filmmaking" in favor of data-driven decision-making needs to come back down to Earth.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Stephen Follows and others
Chaz's avatar
Chaz
1dEdited

Enlightening. Thank you. This makes me wonder if professional sports have similar metrics of putting certain athletes and coaches together on the same team.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture