StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Jason Godfrey's avatar
Jason Godfrey
Sep 25

The few environments that allow indie filmmakers to pay rent is one of the reasons why recent (and future) filmmakers are starting to come from YouTube and other platforms that enable creators to get paid while practicing their craft. My $0.02.

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