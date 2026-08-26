StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Dan Zeitman's avatar
Dan Zeitman
Aug 31

Wow, this is very comprehensive. Thank you. One thing that would be interesting to correlate is how much income is generated in the local economy for each of these Film Festival’s. I do believe that’s been previously stated as the strong proof point that public money has a good ROI. Love to see you pull those numbers into this report.

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Randy Greenberg's avatar
Randy Greenberg
Aug 28

This is cool information! Wish I’d have thought of it!

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