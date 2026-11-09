StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Jean-Marie MAZALEYRAT's avatar
Jean-Marie MAZALEYRAT
5h

Americans are known for their obsession with theorizing about absolutely everything to the extreme—very often with financial motives behind it, by the way.

If we were to stick solely to what constitutes the essence of a story, it would probably be the maxim attributed to Aristotle: “A story must have a beginning, a middle, and an end”—which, incidentally, is only partially true.

But even that has been overused by the gurus of the genre to the point of making Aristotle the supreme guru. Who has actually read Aristotle’s Poetics? It isn’t even a very long work, and it’s devoted purely to the rules of Greek tragedy.

If one day someone (and this is likely to happen to you often) refers you to the three-act structure, ask them how TV shows have 4 or 5 acts, and Hallmark movies have 9. The answer: when it comes to advertising revenue, Syd Field can go take a hike.

And if someone brings up Aristotle, ask them when you’re supposed to include the chorus in a movie, or why, in a market saturated with adaptations, no one is making Greek tragedies.

Amen.

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Shefali Khoja's avatar
Shefali Khoja
8h

Taking out a scene because the act break landed three pages late is wild, and it makes the 7,225-film picture even more striking. Act three being shorter than act one in 79% of films, and most films having four major turns rather than two, says a lot about how loosely the rules really hold. I'm thinking about this a lot as AI tools make it easier to generate structure on demand. The data suggests the best stories never sat neatly on the lines anyway.

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