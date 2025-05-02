This week I published Cannes Confidential. It’s a 36-page guide I wrote for Raindance on how to best navigate the Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film. Download your free copy below:

Over the years, I’ve asked thousands of filmmakers, producers, sales agents, and festival directors what helps people get the most out of attending a film festival.

I’ve gathered their answers from surveys, interviews, panels, and first-hand conversations at Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, Toronto, and SXSW. This guide brings those tips together.

Here’s how to make sure the trip is worth it.

Part 1: Before You Go

Be clear on why you're going. Write down your main reason for going and let it shape your plan. Sort your badge early and check what it includes. Make sure your badge gives you the access you actually need. Book your accommodation early and stay near the action. Stay central or near shuttle routes to save time and stay flexible. Start a target list of people and companies. Know who you want to meet and start setting up contact before you arrive. Get your materials sorted now. Have a simple and useful way for people to remember and follow up with you. Learn how the ticketing system works. Understand how bookings queues and screening access work before you get there. Pack like you won’t be coming home during the day. Carry what you’ll need for a full day on your feet with no chance to recharge.

Part 2: While You’re There

Don’t try to do everything. Pick one or two important things each day and leave space around them Be there over the first weekend. That’s when the industry crowd is biggest and the key events take place Make time to watch films especially shorts. Watching others’ work leads to stronger connections than just talking about your own. Go to talks and panels. Panels are full of useful insights and the speakers are usually easier to approach afterwards. Say yes to things especially last-minute invites. The most valuable conversations often happen in places you did not plan to be. Talk to people in queues, cafés, and shuttles. You will meet more interesting people in line than at most official mixers. Follow up quickly while people still remember you. A short personal message within a day keeps the door open for what comes next. Don’t waste time chasing big parties. You will get more out of casual events where people actually talk.

Part 3: After You Leave

Follow up properly. Send a quick message that reminds them who you are and why they might want to stay in touch. Keep track of who you met and what they do. Write it all down while it is still fresh so you are not guessing later. Stay in touch even when there’s no deal yet. Relationships grow slowly and staying in touch matters more than making a quick ask. Write down what worked and what didn’t. Make your own checklist for next time while it is still clear in your head. Think about what’s next. Use what you learned to follow through with the people and ideas that moved things forward.

Let’s go through those tips in more detail, along with some choice words of wisdom from my past interviewees:

Part 1: Before You Go

1. Be clear on why you're going

Before you book a single ticket or open the schedule, be honest about what you want from the trip. Are you hoping to meet potential collaborators? Are you trying to get a better sense of how the industry works? Are you there to learn, to connect, or just to be inspired?

Write your main goal down. Keep it visible. It should shape what events you go to, who you talk to, and how you spend your time.

Without a clear reason, it’s too easy to drift.

2. Sort your badge early and check what it includes

Different badges offer different access. Some include priority entry, industry screenings, delegate directories, networking lounges, or access to workshops. Others are little more than a lanyard and a long queue.

Don’t just go for the cheapest option.

Match the badge to your goals.

If the pass you want is expensive, check if you’re eligible for a discount as a student, emerging filmmaker, or regional delegate.

3. Book your accommodation early and stay near the action

The closer you are to the venues, the more you’ll get out of each day.

At major festivals like Cannes, Berlin, and Sundance, central accommodation books out months in advance.

Look for walkable locations or access to shuttle routes. Staying too far out will cost you hours a day and make it harder to say yes to spontaneous invites.

If you’re travelling as a group, consider splitting the cost of an apartment.

Check whether your accommodation has fast Wi-Fi and a place to work quietly if you need it.

4. Start a target list of people and companies

Go beyond hoping to “meet people.” Make a shortlist of the individuals or organisations you most want to connect with. This could include other filmmakers, producers, funders, or festival programmers.

Look at the speaker lists, market attendees, or recent festival selections.

Check which of your friends or contacts are also attending and see who they can introduce you to.

Use Cinando or festival apps if available. Set up meetings before you travel. Cold intros are hard to land mid-festival.

5. Get your materials sorted now