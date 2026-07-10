StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Paige's avatar
Ryan Paige
18h

I'm hoping to help skew the slate of directors older by directing something, though at Age 54, I'm probably SOL.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture