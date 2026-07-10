My latest Film Data Scientist video, this time looking at the numbers behind the age of directors.

If you would like a slightly more… ahem… sensible reading of the data, you may want to check out my article from a few weeks ago, titled "Are film directors getting older?"

I’ll be uploading new video essays every couple of weeks throughout 2026, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer:





