StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Raquelle David's avatar
Raquelle David
15h

Interesting article, but I do think the takeaway here isn’t really age. It’s why women directors have consistently worked on such few films over long stretches of time in Hollywood without meaningful improvement. I just published an article about this. In 2025 women directed films hit an ALL TIME LOW at 8.5% which means that male directors are getting hired 11 times more often than a women.

Surely age isn’t that big of a factor when we’re looking at 51 percent of the population?

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