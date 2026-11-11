StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Shefali Khoja's avatar
Shefali Khoja
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The median $1m to $5m plan listing nine separate sources of money says so much about how hard independent producers have to work before a single frame is shot. I also found the shift from public funding to tax incentives really telling. "A grant is a decision someone makes about your film" versus open criteria that arrive after you've spent the money is a trade-off I hadn't seen laid out so clearly. Thank you and Phil for making something so opaque this readable.

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