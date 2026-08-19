StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Heather Vescent's avatar
Heather Vescent
Aug 19

Really great analysis. I have a few additional questions that I think might add some illumination.

1. Did the debut film make money? You have the variable of the debuts that made 2.5x increases is 1.64, but I'm curious if there's any additional details for any film that makes money.

AND then

2. I'd pair this with the market value of the genre. Are romances higher because they make more money? (More people see them? The mainstream likes them?) I don't know.

I found it interesting that the more people variable was more important than the good film variable (at least how I read your piece), that breaks my heart in a way, but I'm not surprised. A film that sells is more "valuable" because it makes money, not necessarily art.

Which points to the heart of all my questions: Capitalism. What gets made is what makes money. If you want to make art, you're probably not in it for the money.

Nice work. Thanks.

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Paige Feldman's avatar
Paige Feldman
Aug 27

Great analysis. I appreciate how you broke down the takeaways so that for all of us preparing to make our first feature, we can make decisions to increase our chances of making this a career (though I feel like the biggest thing we can do is ignore the odds and do the work)

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