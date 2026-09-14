StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Robert D. Spake's avatar
Robert D. Spake
Sep 14

That's crazy. I mean, I guessed the reason probably was money. Really insightful to see it broken down like that. I appreciate the comprehensive work.

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Meme River's avatar
Meme River
Sep 15

This is amazing. Much respect.

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