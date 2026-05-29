Never did I think studying film data would get me in trouble for being too sexy.

Last month, YouTube took offence to one of my Film Data Scientist videos on the decline in sex on movies. I got it up, but YouTube couldn’t last 10 minutes, and the video went down.

But, like a jilted lover, I’m back. I have recut the video to make it a little less sexy, and (so far) YouTube seems to be okay with it.

So here’s my explanation of why sex is disappearing from modern movies:

If the video has made you want to explore the topic a little deeper, here are some past research pieces I’ve conducted:

I’ll be uploading new video essays every couple of weeks throughout 2026, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer: