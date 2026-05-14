StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Leon Clarance's avatar
Leon Clarance
17hEdited

Simply amazing content. So well researched and amazing production values to bring all those clips in. Would love to know how you automated this!

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