No one says "Follow that car!" anymore... and there's a reason why.

I ran the numbers on over 72,000 films to find the most reused lines in cinema, revealing how movie clichés are born, spread, and die.

Chapters

00:00 - Movie clichés are good, actually

00:50 - The way you speak sucks

03:40 - Movies are talking to each other

04:57 - Bored yet?

08:09 - Word Salad

11:39 - Deja View

Further Reading

If you want to explore the research behind this episode in more detail:

What are the most commonly used movie clichés? I ranked the most reused lines in mainstream cinema, with breakdowns by genre, decade and frequency.

Has the way movies use dialogue changed? I looked at how line length, dialogue density and pacing have shifted over the decades, and what that tells us about how modern films deliver story through speech.

Which genres dominate when movies blend styles? My study of how genres sound different from each other, including which films talk the most, which leave the longest silences, and how dialogue patterns travel when films mix genres.

I’ll be uploading new video essays every couple of weeks throughout 2026, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

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