Here is another new Film Data Scientist episode, this time looking at the claims made for and against woke movies.

If the video has made you want to explore the topic a little deeper, here are some past research pieces I’ve conducted:

Is ‘Go Woke, Go Broke’ true for movies?

My analysis of 10,000+ films and millions of audience reviews to test whether “woke” themes actually hurt box office performance. I break down where the slogan holds up, where it doesn’t, and how genre, budget and execution shape the outcome.

Measuring if movies are too woke

A full methodological breakdown of how I quantified “woke-adjacent” themes in film reviews, built thematic-similarity models, and tracked changes in cultural discourse around movies over time.

