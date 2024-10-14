Hi, I’m Stephen

I do a number of different things, most of which are related to the film industry and/or storytelling.

My mission is to help filmmakers get their films funded, shot and seen.

I also want to try to understand how the industry functions and, whenever possible, why. This site is a document of my journey as I use data to work out what’s going on.

Below, there is a little more about the things I do… (written in the third person because I’m British and showing off physically hurts)

Film Data Researcher

Stephen is an established data researcher in the film industry whose work has been featured in the New York Times, The Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, The Mirror, The Evening Standard, Newsweek, The New Statesman, AV Club and Indiewire.

He acted as an industry consultant and guest on the BBC Radio 4 series The Business of Film, which topped the iTunes podcast chart, and consulted for a wide variety of clients, including the Smithsonian in Washington.

He consults for Guinness World Records, devising and adjudicating new world records around movies.

Educator

Stephen has taught at major film schools, normal business schools and minor primary schools. His lessons range from established topics from Producing at MA and BA level, online video and the business of film producing to more adventurous topics such as measuring the unmeasurable, advanced creative thinking and the psychology of film producing.

He has taught at the National Film and Television School (NFTS), Met Film School, NYU, Filmbase, and on behalf of the BFI, the BBC and the British Council.

He is also the Chair of the Central Film School.

Writer

Stephen’s scriptwriting has won Virgin Media Shorts, the Reed Film Competition and IVCA awards; has been nominated at the British Independent Film Awards, Viral Video Awards, LA Movie Awards and long-listed for a BAFTA; and has been championed by Mike Newell, James King, Stephen Fry, the Daily Telegraph and Le Monde.

Producer

Stephen has produced over 100 short films and two features. He has produced corporate video work for a wide variety of clients ranging from computer game giants (Bethesda), technology giants (Nokia Siemens Networks) and sporting giants (Jonny Wilkinson) but sadly no actual giants. He’s shot people in love, in the air, on the beach and on fire (although not at the same time) across over a dozen different countries in locations ranging from the Circle Line to the Arctic Circle.

Catsnake – A Story Agency

Stephen co-runs Catsnake, a story agency, which helps clients to use storytelling to change hearts and minds. The majority of their work is for charities and non-profits, with a little bit of corporate work thrown in. Catsnake’s work takes many forms, including: