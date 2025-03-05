Subscribe
Practical advice for indie directors who want to keep making films
How to build a sustainable career as an indie director in a constantly evolving industry.
Mar 5
•
Stephen Follows
12
The shifting economics of theatrical cinema and what it means for the film business
Theatrical cinema is evolving. Shrinking windows, hybrid releases, premium formats, event films, Gen Z trends, and AI-driven strategies are reshaping…
Mar 3
•
Stephen Follows
10
February 2025
Was Harvey Weinstein thanked more often than God at the Oscars?
I analysed almost 2,000 Oscar speeches to discover if the claim that Harvey Weinstein was thanked more often than God is true. Plus, we'll find out…
Feb 27
•
Stephen Follows
41
Who does what on a film set -118 film crew jobs explained
A clear and practical guide to all the key on-set film jobs, from the biggest roles to the smallest details.
Feb 26
•
Stephen Follows
The ultimate guide to surviving and thriving at SXSW
I spoke to 213 past SXSW attendees to collect top tips on how to get the most out of South by Southwest.
Feb 24
•
Stephen Follows
5
Is horror the most profitable genre?
An analysis of a quarter-century of data shows horror’s consistent ability to turn a profit.
Feb 21
•
Stephen Follows
Six big takeaways from the Berlin European Film Market 2025
Six themes and big ideas I heard a lot about during the 2025 Berlin Film Festival and European Film Market
Feb 19
•
Stephen Follows
30
What indie filmmakers need to know about pacing and film length
Filmmakers must balance artistic choices with practical concerns. Here’s what pacing and length mean for your film.
Feb 19
•
Stephen Follows
12:34
How do women fare in gender-neutral Oscar categories?
The Oscars have gendered acting awards but not in other categories, so I looked at 9,530 individual nominations since 1929 to discover to what degree…
Feb 17
•
Stephen Follows
10
Does spending more on horror movies lead to bigger profits?
Unlike sci-fi and musicals, horror movies don’t see a strong link between budget size and box office success.
Feb 14
•
Stephen Follows
Why filmmakers use co-production deals
Why films use co-productions to secure funding, access new markets, and collaborate internationally.
Feb 12
•
Stephen Follows
1
Is romance in movies dying?
Romance is playing an ever-smaller role in storytelling in movies, raising the question of whether audiences are losing interest or simply finding love…
Feb 10
•
Stephen Follows
17
