StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Estelle Artus's avatar
Estelle Artus
10h

With AI tomorrow's movies might be entirely created by egocores.

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k sullivan's avatar
k sullivan
11h

Buster Keaton created a lot of two-reelers that would qualify as Egocore, as well as two feature-length films that meet the criteria — The General & Go West.

Fatty Arbuckle also wrote, directed, and starred in a majority of his early shorts and two-reelers and most likely would have continued to make Egocore if not for his wrongful prosecution for the death of Virginia Rappe in 1921-22, at which point he shifted to writing and directing under an alias: William Goodrich.

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