StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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GATTACA
Nov 12, 2025

"This is partly because the studio distribution companies are legally separate entities but also because it reduces the official profit, thereby reducing the amount they have to pay out to people with a profit share."

What? How? Doesn't that count as accounting fraud?

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1 reply by Stephen Follows
In the beginning—for Writers's avatar
In the beginning—for Writers
Oct 11, 2025

Hi Stephen, thanks for the insights you shared. I’m just wondering how things in the industry may have changed since you wrote this article? It seems that the Production company always comes off worse as far as the profits go. Would for instance, self-distribution really work to bring in profits above the levels highlighted in the article?

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