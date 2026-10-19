StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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James Lantz's avatar
James Lantz
2h

Wow, important to know. Thanks for doing, what appears to be, super challenging research on this subject.

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Dane Benko's avatar
Dane Benko
2h

The part you can't measure, unfortunately, is the "cold" submitter who has a friend of a friend in the selection committee or whatever and did all that self-representation work before even submitting to the festival.

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