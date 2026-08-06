StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Brian S. Kalata's avatar
Brian S. Kalata
Aug 6Edited

It’s an interesting parsing of the data. people talk about the age of the Academy members, however, people who’ve been in the business for two years and very young, haven’t had the experience to warrant and merit membership.

It’s an invitation to a distinguished membership, that you earn after you’ve shown that you have abilities and dedication and longevity and skill in one of the categories of the Academy,

So it’s going to naturally skew older, because someone who’s 24 years old, it has been in the business for two years, hasn’t really earned the level of career longevity to be admitted to the academy. Of course there are occasional exceptions, but for the most part, it takes time to be considered a career professional, ergo, older membership

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Steven
Aug 6

Considering how dicey a career in film is, if you do anything substantial whether one or ten times you should probably be let in. I mean substantial, like 'Obsession' or something. It seems to me, you do anything big once, you're gonna get at least three more films out of it. And is Emiritus status really such a step down? You can still say you're a member of the Academy. Is anyone gonna shake you down about who you voted for? But I guess if you're 91, what else you got that really matters to you besides your health? And that IMDB litigation is nuts. You can generally figure out someone's age without much brain drain based on their filmography and the roles they played.

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