If you’ve spent more than five minutes learning about screenwriting, you’ll have encountered this rule:

Industry rule = One page of screenplay equals one minute of screen time.

It’s one of those pieces of received wisdom that gets repeated so often it starts to feel like a law of physics. Screenwriting books state it as fact. Coverage readers rely on it. Studio executives glance at page counts and mentally convert to runtime.

But is it actually true?

I first looked at this question back in 2018 when John August reached out to ask me to investigate the rule. Today’s research has a substantially larger dataset of 2,520 scripts, and I’ve been able to dig much deeper into whether the one-page-one-minute rule holds up.

A quick primer on film screenplay formatting

The formatting of a modern film script is extremely exacting, including predefined margins, layout, headings, capitalisation, and font (12-point, 10-pitch Courier). The key elements are:

Scene heading - Setting out where the upcoming scene takes place, and sometimes a time of day/night. INT is used for interior scenes and EXT for exterior.

Action - Descriptions of what is happening in the scene, how the characters are moving and anything else the reader/viewer needs to know which is not contained in the dialogue.

Character - The name of the character who is about to speak.

Dialogue - The words the character is speaking.

Parentheticals - A few words in brackets between the Character and Dialogue, giving guidance on how the line is to be spoken. Writers are normally advised to keep these to a minimum and only to use them when vital to understanding, such as “(sarcastically)” or “(to the dog)”.

There are other elements and formatting rules, but I’m focusing on those that affect our investigation of the one-minute-per-page rule.

Is the rule correct?

For this study, I gathered screenplay PDFs for 2,520 feature films and matched them against the film’s actual theatrical runtime from IMDb.

To measure how well the one-page-one-minute rule works, I calculated a simple ratio of pages to runtime (in minutes). Perfect adherence to the rule would yield a ratio of 1, a ratio above 1 means the script had more pages than the film had minutes (i.e., the script ran ‘long’), and a value below 1 means the script was shorter than the film.

Across all scripts, the average ratio is 1.1, meaning that the typical screenplay has about 9% more pages than the film's runtime in minutes.

One page does not equal one minute - it equals about 55 seconds.

This is a much bigger deal than it might seem at first. The median script is 119 pages long and produces a 108-minute film. That’s eleven extra pages, or roughly ten minutes of ‘overshoot’ if you took the one-page-one-minute rule at face value.

Is the rule useful?

No.

There are a number of problems with using this rule in a real-world setting, including:

It doesn’t work for four out of five scripts Screenplays are normally longer than movies Different genres have very different screenplays The rule falls apart for long and short scripts It’s designed for Hollywood… where it’s least effective Taking end crawl credits into account makes it worse!

Let’s go through each one in turn…

Problem 1 - It doesn’t work for four out of five scripts

Only 18.2% of scripts have a ratio between 0.95 and 1.05.

To put this another way, if you write a 120-page screenplay and assume it will produce a 120-minute film, there’s roughly a four-in-five chance you’ll be wrong by more than six minutes in either direction

Problem 2 - Screenplays are meant to be longer than movies

Even if the rule was true, it wouldn’t withstand the uncertainty of the journey from page to screen. A film will go through a number of stages between the first draft and the final movie.

The list below is not a strict chronology but more of an example of the many phases that can shape a film’s contents:

The writer(s) create multiple drafts of the script Directors, producers, studios (and sometimes powerful actors) will suggest changes. Changes will be made to accommodate the budget, schedule, locations, weather and force majeure. The actors and director will work together to craft a performance, sometimes changing the lines. The editor will edit the final scenes from what was shot. “A final” cut can be affected by the requirements of censors, exhibitors, airlines and broadcasters.

Each film will have a unique set of factors affecting the final running time - very few are predictable at the script stage.

The scatter plot below shows each script as a point, with page count on the horizontal axis and runtime on the vertical. If the one-page-one-minute rule held perfectly, every point would fall on the diagonal line.

The individual variance between projects is large, as the scatter plot below illustrates. If the rule were useful, we would want the vast majority of dots to be on the dotted line.

Problem 3 - Different genres have very different screenplays

Not all genres have the same relationship between page count and runtime, to quite a large degree.

Musicals and War films are the only ones with a ratio under 1 (0.9 for musicals and 0.99 for war films). This makes sense as musical numbers eat up screen time without requiring much script space (a direction line like ‘Sarah performs the number’ can cover four minutes of screen time), while war films tend toward long, dialogue-light action sequences.

At the other end, Comedy comes in highest at 1.15. The reason that comedy scripts tend to run about 15% over on pages relative to runtime is that they rely on dialogue to a greater extent than any other genre. A rapid-fire exchange between two characters can fill a page in seconds of actual screen time, and physical comedy happens faster than they read.

The data reveals that the one-page-one-minute rule works best for action-heavy, visually driven genres and worst for dialogue-heavy ones. If you’re writing a comedy, you might want to think of it as ‘one page equals about 52 seconds’.

As a side note, I love how the genres are arranged along a spectrum from ‘visual storytelling’ to ‘verbal storytelling’. Genres that trust the camera to tell the story have lower ratios, whereas genres that rely on words have higher ones.

Problem 4 - The rule falls apart for long and short scripts

Shorter scripts tend to produce more screen time per page, while longer scripts tend to have more ‘excess’ pages.

Short scripts (60–89 pages) have a median ratio of just 0.798. These scripts consistently produce films longer than their page counts would predict. A 75-page script in this bracket typically produces a 94-minute film.

Scripts in the 90–109 page range come in at 1.0 i.e. nearly perfect, and right on the money.

The 110–130-page range (the ‘Goldilocks zone’ that most studios aim for) has a ratio of 1.093, meaning these scripts average about 9% more pages per minute.

And scripts of 151+ pages have a median ratio of 1.361, roughly a third more pages than minutes of runtime.

Longer scripts tend to be dialogue-heavy (dramas, character pieces), which we’ve already seen pushes the ratio up. They’re also more likely to undergo significant cutting in post-production, so a 160-page script was probably always going to lose material. And there’s likely a formatting effect in which writers who write long may also tend toward more verbose scene descriptions.

So if you’re writing a lean, sub-100-page script, don’t assume it will produce an equally lean film. You’ve probably got more screen time in there than the page count suggests. Conversely, if you’ve written 150 pages, the film will almost certainly come in at well under 150 minutes.

Problem 5 - It’s designed for Hollywood… where it’s least effective

When I hear about the rule, I almost never hear anyone take into account that there is no single global paper size.

In Hollywood, scripts are formatted on US Letter paper, but much of the world uses A4 paper, which is slightly narrower and slightly taller than Letter.

A4 allows for fewer characters per line but more lines per page, resulting in different page counts for identical content.

The data I have shown you thus far was only those scripts on US Letter. I also looked at a smaller subset of 351 scripts formatted on A4, where the final ratio was 1.02 - much closer to the 1.0 ratio the rule promotes.

The median A4 script is 110 pages, compared to 119 pages for Letter. That’s 7.6% fewer pages for roughly equivalent content.

If you’re a UK-based screenwriter submitting to American companies, your 100-page A4 script might produce a film of about 98 minutes - bang on target. But that same content, reformatted to US Letter paper, would come out to roughly 107 pages, making it look like it’s running seven minutes over.

Ironically, the rule of thumb works better for the paper size that didn’t invent it.

Here’s a helpful tip - if you’re writing on A4 and someone asks for a page count in ‘Hollywood pages’, multiply by roughly 1.07.

Problem 6 - Taking end crawl credits into account makes it worse!

When generating the headline data we’ve already seen, I swithered over how to account for end crawl credits. In the end, I figured people most often use the rule to describe a whole screenplay rather than any one individual page. Therefore, the data we’ve seen uses raw IMDb running times, which include credits.

I am working on a larger study of credits that will be released in the coming months, but right now, I could sample 837 movies to get a rough length for crawl.

The median end credits length across all the movies I studied is 4.3 minutes.

They’re getting long - much longer! In the 1970s, credits averaged 2.0 minutes. By the 1990s, that had risen to 3.7 minutes. In the 2020s, it’s 5.2 minutes. Credits have roughly tripled in length over fifty years, and every extra minute of credits is a minute of runtime that has no corresponding page in the screenplay.

What happens to the one-page-one-minute rule when you strip credits out and measure pages against story time only? The rule is even less accurate than the main analysis suggested. One page equals not 55 seconds of film, but closer to 54 seconds of actual story.

Does the rule help or hurt screenwriters?

Both.

The rule is obviously a quick and easy way to see if you’re roughly in the right ballpark when it comes to the total running time of your screenplay.

In addition, if you’re hoping to hit certain story beats by a particular moment in the film, then knowing you’re reaching it by page [x] can help you focus your writing.

Finally, as a writer primarily concerned with crafting good characters, stories, and emotions, the exact running time is largely irrelevant. I’ve seen 90-minute movies that have dragged and three-hour ones that flew by.

The problem comes when the rule is used against screenwriters, not by them.

I have heard no end of stories of writers being told to cut their scripts based purely on page count. Hollywood screenwriter John August puts it like this:

Unfortunately, too many folks in the film and television industry have internalized one-page-per-minute as an axiomatic Truth. So any script that is longer than 120 pages is automatically perceived as being too long. Indeed, some studios’ contracts specify that the writer may not deliver a script longer than 120 pages. Screenwriters waste time making tiny edits with the goal of moving page breaks to bring their scripts under this artificial limit. It’s pointless busy work. Ultimately, running time is a factor of film editing. Scenes get dropped in post, and it’s very hard to anticipate these changes when looking at a script in preproduction.

Interestingly, I think we can see the effect of the rule in action.

Scripts from the 1930s averaged about 45% more pages than the film had minutes. Early screenplay formatting hadn’t been standardised; scripts tended to include much more scene direction and camera instructions, and the relationship between page and screen hadn’t been fully understood.

The ratio has been on a remarkably steady downward trajectory ever since. The 1960s at 1.14. By the 1980s, it had fallen to 1.13.

The 1990s saw a significant step down to 1.08, and the 2000s landed at 1.110, while the 2010s came in at 1.064.

The 2020s represent the first decade in our dataset in which the median ratio has fallen below 1.0, at 0.99.

I put this down to a few factors:

Working to rule. As the rule became law, deviations from it were incrementally punished. In response, writers would aim to meet these requirements as closely as possible, saving the odd word here and there. Screenwriting software was a huge leap towards better formatting standardisation (Final Draft was first released in 1990), and increasingly rigid studio expectations about script length. “Show, don’t tell”. Modern screenwriting advice encourages leaner, more visual writing. ‘White space on the page’ has become a mantra in screenplay workshops, and the verbose, novelistic screen directions of earlier decades are frowned upon. Something something streaming. Many films produced for streaming platforms are shorter than traditional theatrical releases, which intuitively suggests they would have some effect.

Conclusion

The one-page-one-minute rule is not a bad starting point. It’s certainly more useful than having no rule at all. And it’s become more accurate over time, as formatting has standardised and screenwriting conventions have converged.

But it’s also very imprecise. Fewer than one in five scripts actually hits the target range. Genre, era, page count, and even paper size all shift the ratio in predictable ways. The ‘rule’ is less a rule and more a midpoint around which the industry ends up, with substantial variation in every direction.

If I had to offer a revised rule for 2026, it would be this:

One page of a properly formatted screenplay equals approximately one minute of screen time, give or take 20%, depending on genre, era, and paper size.

Sure, it’s not as catchy as the original, but it’s a good deal more accurate.

And if you’re writing a comedy on A4 paper, you can safely ignore everything I’ve just said, because your experience will be entirely different from someone writing a war film on US Letter.

Notes

Today's research looked at 2,520 movie screenplays in US Letter format and 351 in A4 format. There are plenty of guides online on how to format a screenplay. It’s also worth noting that film scripts are formatted differently from TV, radio and theatre plays.

I tried to find the “final” script version of each movie, but this is inherently imprecise as I couldn’t check every line against the final film.

Page counts are taken from the PDF. Some scripts include title pages, cast lists, or appendices that inflate the number. I cleaned these where obvious, but some noise will remain.

Runtimes come from IMDb, which typically reflects theatrical runtime, including credits. Some scripts may correspond to different cuts (director’s cut vs. theatrical release). This is a known source of noise, but is unlikely to affect the overall patterns.

Genre assignments come from IMDb, meaning that each film can belong to multiple genres (a film might be both ‘Comedy’ and ‘Romance’). Some genres have small sample sizes. Musical (19 scripts) and Western (30 scripts) should be interpreted cautiously, though their ratios make intuitive sense. The bigger genres, such as Drama (1,422), Comedy (849), and Action (608), provide much more statistical confidence.

Decade sample sizes. The 1930s (23 scripts), and 1940s (33 scripts) have relatively small samples, so those figures should be treated with caution. The patterns become much more reliable from the 1970s onwards.

Correlation vs. causation. The genre and decade patterns show correlation, not causation. A comedy doesn’t have a high ratio because it’s a comedy - it has a high ratio because comedies tend to be dialogue-heavy, and dialogue is dense on the page. The underlying driver is the type of content, not the genre label.

I should note that this isn’t a perfectly random sample of all films ever made. It skews toward well-known titles with publicly available scripts, which means big studio releases are over-represented, and low-budget independent films are under-represented. That said, it’s a large enough dataset that the broad patterns should be reliable, even if the exact numbers might shift with a different sample.

Also, in past research projects, I have reviewed over 12,000 screenplays from aspiring writers, and I don't see any differences in formatting between the two datasets.

Epilogue

I’m always learning and getting access to better tools and data. I first tackled this topic in 2018, analysing 761 scripts. I was pleased to see that the results were very similar. My 2018 study found 22% of scripts within the ‘perfect’ range, and this 2026 update finds 18.2%. The median page count has held steady at 119.

The main addition in this study is depth, with genre breakdowns, decade analysis, page-count brackets, A4 comparison, and a larger sample size, all of which add nuance that the 2018 study couldn’t provide.

Despite more than tripling the sample size, the core numbers have barely shifted. This gives me confidence that the one-page-one-minute rule, while imprecise, is at least a stable imprecision. It’s not fluctuating wildly from sample to sample, i.e. the typical script really does run a little longer than its film, and the ‘overshoot’ is consistently in the range of 9–10%.