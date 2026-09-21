StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hollywood Gadfly's avatar
Hollywood Gadfly
Sep 22

Love your roving curiosity. Never knew I needed a post like this.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture