StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Michael Arturo's avatar
Michael Arturo
Aug 12Edited

imagine if we had this kind of stringent gatekeeping to the actual making of the films, imagine how many more of them would have a coherent third act

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Andrew Wright's avatar
Andrew Wright
Aug 12

I can vouch, they do phone up to check on the details. I had a big UK agent phone me up to give me what for because "we don't have liars on our books". When I explained that what I'd written in my enquiry letter was true, their tune change (along with the warmth of their voice). "By all means, send us your script!" Me: Hmmm, nah.

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