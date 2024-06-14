StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Melissa L. White's avatar
Melissa L. White
Jun 11Edited

Great article, Stephen. I found the stats on Women over 40 so interesting and quite valuable. Makes me wonder why if women disproportionately control the spending and entertainment choices of consumers in this country, then why are they so underrepresented in film and TV as creators and as characters? Thanks for sharing.

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