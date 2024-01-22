StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Norris Lo's avatar
Norris Lo
Dec 22, 2024

Very interesting topic to analyse. I’d see how challenging it is to reflect the real number of swear languages used in non-English films though. As a HongKong-native I do sometimes pay attention to the subtitles when watching our local films. What I often discover is those subtitles don’t often translate the swear languages mentioned. This may likely affect the calculations, as Cantonese swearing language is far more colourful than the three words included here for the study and used as almost like part of a casual conversation. Hence it’s a bit hard to imagine how “civilised” HK films are reflected in this study. Much appreciate the effort though. Would be truly interesting if someone else can truly analyse the frequency and density.

Guess this might be applicable to films of other non-English native countries as well.

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