StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Calvin Jones's avatar
Calvin Jones
20h

Certainly not. Sound design and mixing achievements often reflect more than just the explosions in a film. This perspective oversimplifies what the award represents. To reach a real conclusion, you must listen in a theater or on a system that lets you experience the design and mix. Otherwise, discussion is impossible. On a standard large-screen television with a typical sound setup, it is understandable why you might assume the award centers on explosions.

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Jeff Steele's avatar
Jeff Steele
20h

Great piece Stephen - appreciate the deep dives. You should partner with Myth Busters and do all the old saws across Hollywood and beyond...

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