StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Mark's avatar
Mark
3d

Your research is always so fantastic. I was wondering if there were key films that 'reset' the standards as later films compared themselves in intensity/action/sfx to that film. Did the changes to audience expectation tend happen after certain films set a new bar (like John Wick or The Matrix) and popular comparisons or is there an incremental increase over time of those things. I hadn't thought about the changes to helicopter sounds or car chases (Baby Driver was incredible) until your article, thanks!

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An Actor Explains's avatar
An Actor Explains
3dEdited

A very interesting read, sir, thank you.

From what I can tell, we're seeing the diminished creativity of studios who feel pressed to do the minimum for maximum gain. I believe this is surfacing due to heightened political drama and terrible economic winds.

Hell! Even storytelling has all but evaporated; replaced by a need to insert what honestly could be considered political propaganda and even social engineering in the guise of pretense and grandstanding.

Sad times, and quite possibly the final death knell of a glorious century old industry.

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