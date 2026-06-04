StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Ching's avatar
Andrew Ching
18h

Not necessarily. There have been quite a few films with an All-Star cast that have ended up being ‘duds’.

Reply
Share
Jim Gurganious's avatar
Jim Gurganious
18h

The fact that your list of famous names who have the highest correlation with quality are all White is discouraging.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture