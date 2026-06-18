StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Jack Binder's avatar
Jack Binder
10h

Very informative and well researched @StephenFollows

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James Lantz's avatar
James Lantz
13h

Awesome article! Can you please cite a known CAA cluster film from the last 5 or so years? I’m making a video and will be sure to cite you.

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