StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Bhargav Chandramouli's avatar
Bhargav Chandramouli
Mar 5

this is such a brilliant post and if i ever do a phd, this would be so fun to go back to. im so stupidly passionate about stuff like this, but maybe it's just cause i want to see my odds 😂 hearing actors are more likely to become a director than the other way around makes me feel a lot more comfortable in doing an acting mfa rather than a film mfa

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